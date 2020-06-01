Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat Set Couple Goals With Duet Cooking

Bollywood actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat’s recently had a dinner date at their home, on Sunday, and shared what they had cooked for the night. The highlight dish was Red Wine Mutton Stew in Irish Bread Bowl. Kriti shared a snippet of the lip-smacking delicacy and it is making us say 'wow.'

The caption along the image posted to Instagram revealed that the gorgeous meal was cooked by Kriti and baked by her “personal chef.”

Fans and followers have flooded the comments section by dropping heart emojis. The most common comments read, “Couple goals”, “Lucky you two”, “duet cooking is the new cool.” Kriti and Pulkit have been cooking some super delicacies together in quarantine. The couple never fails to make their online family swoon with fabulous pictures clicks of their culinary experimentation.

Last month, Kriti treated fans with another snippet of a delicious treat off her cooking diaries. The foodporn boasted of Lamb dagad, turmeric jasmine rice, roti jala with cucumber and birds eye chilli relish.

The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actress also revealed that this time the dish was a result of team effort from both her and Pulkit. She wrote, “Our meal last night was the true definition of teamwork. I cooked, he assembled, we ate and we conquered."

Kriti and Pulkit were last seen together in Pagalpanti. The Anees Bazmee's comedy-drama also featured John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz and Saurabh Shukla. Kriti's next project is Bejoy Nambiar's revenge-drama Taish.

