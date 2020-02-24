English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Kriti Kharbanda Bashes Airline for Losing Her Luggage, Asks Staff to Learn Basic Manners

Kriti claimed on social media that not only had the airline lost her luggage but also did not share the whereabouts of her belongings.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 24, 2020, 2:34 PM IST
Actress Kriti Kharbanda recently had an unpleasant experience with Indian airline Air India when she flew to Goa from Mumbai. The Bollywood actress took to her Twitter handle to express her anger twice about the journey with Air India. Kriti also shared that this is the second time she has lost her luggage while travelling with the airline.

The Housefull 4 actress was also miffed at the staff’s rude behaviour and tweeted “Dear @airindiain , thank u for losing my luggage, yet again. And maybe u need to teach your staff a thing or two about basic manners.”


The Airline was quick to offer tender apology for the inconvenience caused to Kriti but she was in no mood to spare them. She said, “I would love to accept your apologies, but unfortunately there’s still no sign of my luggage. Also, your teams at the Mumbai or Goa airport, haven’t had the decency to even get back to me and share the whereabouts of my luggage.”


Air India then replied with the solution and notified that her luggage was reaching her soon.


In 2014 too, Kriti had faced a bad situation where she was not spoken to properly by a man at the check-in counter at the airport. Kriti was travelling back to Hyderbad in an Air India flight and the incident occurred when she asked to pay extra money while checking in her luggage at the Kempe Gowda International Airport. She had then written an open letter on her Facebook in an effort to bring the incident with the airline to light.

Follow @News18Movies for more

