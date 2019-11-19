Kriti Kharbanda Confirms Dating Pulkit Samrat, Says Wanted Parents to Know First

Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda has finally addressed the elephant in the room by confirming dating her Pagalpanti co-star Pulkit Samrat. While earlier she kept fans and media skeptical, the actress recently opened up about it in a recent interview.

Talking to Etimes she said, "No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years, sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat.”

Earlier when she was asked the same, she had told IANS, "Can you blame them (for spreading the rumours)? We look so hot together. We have such great chemistry and look so cute together. Anybody would guess that we are in a relationship. Pulkit is very special to me and will always be so.”

She has always been all praises for the Fukrey actor. Talking about their chemistry, she had said, "We even complete each other's sentences while talking. I know what he is thinking. We have connected so much and had a lot of conversation. I think we have come to a point where we don't need to say anything to each other. We both know what the other one is thinking. He has changed drastically in the last one year and I am in awe."

She further added, "I am so impressed with the way he carries himself, the way he conducts himself and the respect he has for his co-actors and seniors. I know he is a good person and he is here to stay."

Pulkit and Kriti have earlier worked together in the 2018 movie Veerey Ki Wedding. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira from 2014-2015.

