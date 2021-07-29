Kriti Kharbanda: Getting Married is a Personal Decision, When I do Everyone Will Get to Know

From Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana to Veerey Ki Wedding and now 14 Phere, Kriti Kharbanda has starred in a bunch of films centered on marriage. Weddings are one of the biggest celebrations in India, and while Kriti is more than happy to dress up as a bride for her films, she is unwilling to discuss her own plans to tie the knot. Her relationship with actor Pulkit Samrat might be public, but Kriti maintains the decision to get married is a personal one.

“It’s extremely personal to me. If I’m comfortable talking about it, you wouldn’t have to ask me the question. So I would say that it’s a very personal decision. As and when something happens in my life, everyone will get to know about it,” she told News18 during a recent interaction.

Kriti is more than happy to discuss her onscreen wedding with actor Vikrant Massey in her latest film 14 Phere, which is out now on ZEE5. The film shows them get married not once, but twice, to avoid confrontation between their respective families which belong to different communities. It’s a feel-good film which tries to capture the craziness that surrounds Indian weddings.

“I enjoy the madness of Indian weddings, they are absolutely beautiful. It is the perfect place to be in, the biggest celebration there ever will be. We celebrate festivals, but weddings in India are a celebration of a very different kind,” Kriti said.

She has worked in a bunch of rom coms, both in Hindi and down south, where she started her acting career. Kriti says there’s something about her that makers can easily imagine her in a film about weddings.

“I think I attract those films. Those films attract me in a very different way. But I think when they write a film about weddings they somehow land in my kitty. I think they just want to see me challenge myself again and again, to prove that I am a good actor,” she said.

Having grown up in Bangalore, Kriti had been part of successful films in Kannada and Telugu before she started working in the Hindi film industry. The actress says that she doesn’t differentiate between industries and it’s all about Indian cinema for her.

“I’m someone who came from the south and started working in my mother tongue. It’s not the other way around. I was working in the south as a Hindi speaking girl. I was doing a film that was Indian, that’s why I always call it the Indian film industry. For me, the culture had no difference because I was brought up in Bangalore,” she elaborated.

