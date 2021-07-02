Kriti Kharbanda Mesmerises Fans With Graceful Pole Dancing Video

Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda has an active social media presence, where she shares glimpses of her personal life and work with her 6.7 million followers. The actress is also a fitness enthusiasts and often posts work-out videos and photos, urging fans to also stay active.

Recently, the actress inspired fans again when she shared a video of herself nailing a pole-dance. She was seen dancing to P!NK and Willow Sage Hart’s hit song Cover Me In Sunshine. She captioned the video, “If you let the fear of the unknown hold you back, you will never know all of the great things you are capable of."

She also recently shared a snapshot from her pole-dance class and said that she was exhausted but happy with the workout. She captioned the picture, “Hello pole! We meet again. Man oh man, the exhaustion is unreal, but the satisfaction and happiness is something else!"

The actress recently shared a selfie and hinted at an update about her upcoming film 14 Phere. “Peek-a-boo!," she captioned the video along with the hashtag ‘Watch this space.’

She also shared the first-look video of the film, announcing that it will release directly on the OTT platform Zee5 in July.

14 Phere is a ‘social comedy’ film, which also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The plot of the film revolves around two youngsters from different castes who have to lie to their parents in order to get married. It is directed by Devanshu Singh and produced by Zee Studios.

Kriti was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish, along with Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh and Sanjeeda Sheikh in lead roles. The project was released in both film and a sex-part miniseries format on Zee5.

