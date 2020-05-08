Kriti Kharbanda Misses Her Favourite Workout, Adds it to Her Post Lockdown To-do List

Kriti Kharbanda is missing her favourite form of workout during the lockdown. The Pagalpanti actress logged into her social media account to share a clip from the past with her online family. In the Instagram post, Kriti, who is reminiscing the time when she used to do pole dancing, revealed: “Definitely regret not installing a pole at home”.

In the clip shared by Kriti, we see her dressed in a black sports bralette and shorts in assumedly her fitness studio.

She wrote, "Throwback to my favourite form of work-out! Definitely regret not installing a pole at home. Adding this to my to-do list post the lockdown! What's on your list? What do you really miss doing?" in her caption.

Before Pagalpanti, another film starring Kriti released in 2019. She featured in the multi-starrer comedy, Housefull 4. For her character in the film, Kriti was required to be rather flexible. That’s when she included pole dancing in her fitness regime.

Talking to ANI about her preparations, she had said, “Pole dancing is a great way to enhance your fitness level and also your dancing abilities. It is something I haven’t done before but I’m really enjoying the process”.

A day back, she submitted her favourite stint from the film and wrote, “Throwback to one of my toughest days at work, and also one of the most cherished. A lot of People said, I’m too “thin” and “tiny” to even carry a sword, let alone fight. Ahem, ahem :) here’s a little treat for ya, don’t mess with #rajkumarimeena :) #housefull4 #throwback #bestdayever

Meanwhile, she is enjoying her quarantine time with boyfriend, Pulkit Samrat. They have featured together in two films namely, Veerey Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti. Reportedly, both actors have been roped in for Bejoy Nambiar’s directorial Taish. They are also expected to be a part of Salman Khan's upcoming production Bulbul Marriage Hall.

