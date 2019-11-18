Kriti Kharbanda Not Cast in Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's Chehre Because of ‘Tantrums’?

Actress Kriti Kharbanda is riding high on success after her last film Housefull 4 earned massive numbers in the box office. Kriti, who debuted in Hindi films in 2016 with thriller film Raaz: Reboot, is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Pagalpanti’.

Kriti was reportedly roped in to star in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Chehre’.

However, as per a recent report in The Times of India, Kriti is longer a part of this project. Kriti’s ‘tantrums’ combined with her team’s mismanagement and inability to finalise dates were the reasons behind her departure from the film.

The report further stated that at the makers’ end, there were some attempts to make changes as per her demands. In fact, there was also a confrontation between ‘Chehre’ director Rumi Jafry and the actress. However, when things still didn’t work out, the makers decided to go ahead with the film without Kriti’s involvement.

Now, there is a search for Kriti’s replacement as no final name has been announced by the team so far. Before this fallout, the first schedule of the movie was filmed already and Kriti was a part of it. Now, after the replacement is finalized, this portion of the film will be shot again.

A courtroom drama, ‘Chehre’ is aiming for April 2020 release.

