Kriti Kharbanda on Leaving Amitabh Bachchan's Chechre: There was Nothing That I Could Do to Change My Dates

Actress Kriti Kharbanda is no longer a part of the upcoming thriller Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Kriti cites the lack of dates as the reason.

The actress revealed as much while interacting with the media at a special screening of her latest release, Pagalpanti, which she hosted along with co-star Pulkit Samrat on Friday in Mumbai.

The development that Kriti will not work in Chehre came amid reports that she had a fallout with the producers of the film.

Dismissing such reports, Kriti said, "Unfortunately, I have left the film. We have mutually decided that I will no longer be a part of that film. Shooting of Chehre was supposed to begin in August-September but then it got pushed to October-November. I already had commitments with Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti so unfortunately, there was nothing that I could do to change my dates."

The production house, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, issued a clarification claiming, "In the light of recent media reports, we wish to clarify that @kriti_official and @apmpictures have mutually agreed to part ways on a cordial and professional note. We wish her success in all her future endeavours." The statement was issued on the banner's Twitter account.

In the light of recent media reports, we wish to clarify that @kriti_official & @apmpictures have mutually agreed to part ways on a cordial & professional note. We wish her success in all her future endeavours! — Anand Pandit Motion Pictures (@apmpictures) November 19, 2019

Chehre, directed by Rumy Jaffery is slated to release on April 24, 2020.

