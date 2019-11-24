Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kriti Kharbanda on Leaving Amitabh Bachchan's Chechre: There was Nothing That I Could Do to Change My Dates

Recently, there were several media reports that Kriti Kharbanda had left Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi because of her 'tantrums', now the actress has dismissed the reports and said that she had date issues.

IANS

Updated:November 24, 2019, 8:55 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kriti Kharbanda on Leaving Amitabh Bachchan's Chechre: There was Nothing That I Could Do to Change My Dates
Recently, there were several media reports that Kriti Kharbanda had left Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi because of her 'tantrums', now the actress has dismissed the reports and said that she had date issues.

Actress Kriti Kharbanda is no longer a part of the upcoming thriller Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Kriti cites the lack of dates as the reason.

The actress revealed as much while interacting with the media at a special screening of her latest release, Pagalpanti, which she hosted along with co-star Pulkit Samrat on Friday in Mumbai.

The development that Kriti will not work in Chehre came amid reports that she had a fallout with the producers of the film.

Dismissing such reports, Kriti said, "Unfortunately, I have left the film. We have mutually decided that I will no longer be a part of that film. Shooting of Chehre was supposed to begin in August-September but then it got pushed to October-November. I already had commitments with Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti so unfortunately, there was nothing that I could do to change my dates."

The production house, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, issued a clarification claiming, "In the light of recent media reports, we wish to clarify that @kriti_official and @apmpictures have mutually agreed to part ways on a cordial and professional note. We wish her success in all her future endeavours." The statement was issued on the banner's Twitter account.

Chehre, directed by Rumy Jaffery is slated to release on April 24, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram