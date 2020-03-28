Kriti Kharbanda on Marriage Plans with Pulkit Samrat, 'He is a Bachcha, We're Not Ready'

Pagalpanti co-stars Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat might have been quite open about their relationship from Day 1, but the actors are taking it slow. When it comes to taking their relationship to the next level, the couple is taking one day at a time and not making any big wedding commitments yet.

The actors keep posting love-filled photos on social media, making fans wonder if they are going to tie the knot soon. But the actress ended all speculation regarding their marriage in an Instagram live session with Pinkvilla.

The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actress mentioned that as of now, she has no plans for settling down. Kriti mentioned that she feels both Pulkit and she are not ready for the next step and so there are no plans about marriage yet.

"We are taking each day as it comes. He is not ready for marriage neither am I. It is gonna take a few years before we decide to get married. He is a bachcha as of now and we're putting any marriage plans on a backburner," she said.

The 29-year-old actress also mentioned that she hasn't met anyone has caring as Pulkit. The Housefull 4 actress was all praises for her beau and mentioned that he doesn't let her do anything in the house amidst the lockdown and takes care of her a lot.

Kriti has starred in two films with Pulkit - Veerey Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti. Pulkit was earlier married to Shweta Rohira, but the marriage fell apart in less than a year.

Follow @News18Movies for more