Kriti Kharbanda Opens Up About Her Coronavirus Scare, Says 'I Was Terrified'

Actress Kriti Kharbanda recently opened up about a Covid-19 scare she had after she landed back home catching an international flight. The actress said her bout of flu terrified her of contracting the virus but she couldn't get it checked because coronavirus test kits were not available in India at that time.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, she said, “I thought it best not to mingle given the symptoms. I was terrified I had contracted the virus but since test kits were not available in the country back then and I did not have a fever, the doctors advised me to distance myself and monitor my symptoms. I was paranoid for the first three days, then I started to feel better.”

Kriti and Pulkit have been living together amid the lockdown. “We had decided to stay in the same building to dodge traffic, but now, I am grateful to have him with me. I can’t imagine how other couples who don’t stay together are dealing with the lockdown,” Kriti said.

On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit will be next seen in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish along with Jim Sarbh.

