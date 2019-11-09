Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kriti Kharbanda or Pulkit Samrat, Who Does Better Pole Dance?

Rumoured lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat will be seen together in Anees Bazmee's upcoming comedy flick Pagalpanti.

IANS

Updated:November 9, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
Kriti Kharbanda or Pulkit Samrat, Who Does Better Pole Dance?
Image: Instagram/ Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda has shared pictures of herself and rumoured beau Pulkit Samrat, where both are seen trying out pole dancing, and we bet the actress is looking super-hot and sexy! The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share two separate photos of her and Pulkit doing pole dance.

"Who does it better!!! Chanduuuuu.. tell tell! @pulkitsamrat #pagalpanti #chaandjaan #poledancing #goals," she captioned her post.

Rumoured lovebirds Kriti and Pulkit will be seen together in Anees Bazmee's upcoming comedy flick Pagalpanti. They are paired opposite each other in the film. Kriti's character is called Janhvi, while Pulkit's character is called Chandu.

During a recent interview with IANS, Kriti had opened up about Pulkit, saying: "We even complete each other's sentences while talking. I know what he is thinking. We have connected so much and had a lot of conversation. I think we have come to a point where we don't need to say anything to each other. We both know what the other one is thinking. He has changed drastically in the last one year and I am in awe. I am so impressed with the way he carries himself, the way he conducts himself and the respect he has for his co-actors and seniors. I know he is a good person and he is here to stay."

Pagalpanti is all set to hit theatres on November 22.

