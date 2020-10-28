Kriti Kharbanda Posts Effortless Pole Dancing Video to Promote Her Upcoming Film Taish

For the promotions of the upcoming ZEE5 Original movie Taish, Pulkit Samrat has a challenge for his co-stars and fans. Taking up the challenge, Pulkit's co-star Kriti Kharbanda posted a graceful pole dance video on her Instagram account.

Showing off her effortless movements on the pole, Kriti could be seen outdoing Pulkit at his own #TaishBuster challenge. The video has received 1,155,210 views on Instagram as fans praised Kriti’s talent. One fan said, “You are so talented.” Singer and host, Sophie Chaudry also expressed how impressed she was with the 29-year-old actor’s performance as she commented, “So awesome.”

The original post shared by Pulkit showed him working out in the gym. Captioning the image, he said, “This is how I release my #Taish ! What’s yours? Share your videos/pics with #TaishBuster and I shall share the best ones on my story.”

He also said that a few lucky winners will get a chance to meet him via a video call, keeping in mind the social distancing rules. To participate in the contest, users will have to share a fun post and use hashtags #TaishBuster and #Taish. They will also have to tag Pulkit Samrat and two other friends.

Taish is a crime thriller movie directed by Bejoy Nambiar who has earlier directed movies like Wazir, Shaitaan, and Solo among others. It will be out on digital platform ZEE5 Original on October 29, 2020. The trailer of the multi-starrer movie, which showcases some intense performances by Harshvardhan Rane, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Pulkit Samrat, and Jim Sarbh, has already intrigued fans.