News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kriti Kharbanda Posts Funny Birthday Wish for Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda picked a goofy picture to wish her beau Pulkit Samrat happy birthday.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 30, 2019, 1:52 PM IST
Kriti Kharbanda Posts Funny Birthday Wish for Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda

Actor Pulkit Samrat turned a year older on December 29. His beau and actress Kriti Kharbanda picked a goofy picture to wish her beau.

Read: Rohman Shawl Shares Adorable Pic with Sushmita Sen

Sharing a monochrome picture of the two, the actress wrote, “Because it’s his birthday and he’s my favourite! @pulkitsamrat To madness, happiness, craziness, laughter, tears of joy and so much more! Happiest birthday, you! Muahhh!”

Recently, Kriti had posted a beach-side photo with Pulkit. All decked up in ethnic outfits, the couple were beaming in joy as they pose for the lens. The picture had created a storm on the Internet back then and fans couldn’t help but ask if they were dating.

View this post on Instagram

💖💖💖

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

Earlier this year, in an interview, Kriti confirmed her relationship with Pulkit.

“In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I'm dating someone. I think there's a time for everything when you're comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I'm in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat,” Kriti was quoted as saying.

The couple was seen sharing the screen space in Veere Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti.

On the work front, the couple will be next seen together in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish. The upcoming drama will hit theatres in November, 2020.

