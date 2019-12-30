Kriti Kharbanda Posts Funny Birthday Wish for Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat

Actor Pulkit Samrat turned a year older on December 29. His beau and actress Kriti Kharbanda picked a goofy picture to wish her beau.

Read: Rohman Shawl Shares Adorable Pic with Sushmita Sen

Sharing a monochrome picture of the two, the actress wrote, “Because it’s his birthday and he’s my favourite! @pulkitsamrat To madness, happiness, craziness, laughter, tears of joy and so much more! Happiest birthday, you! Muahhh!”

Recently, Kriti had posted a beach-side photo with Pulkit. All decked up in ethnic outfits, the couple were beaming in joy as they pose for the lens. The picture had created a storm on the Internet back then and fans couldn’t help but ask if they were dating.

Earlier this year, in an interview, Kriti confirmed her relationship with Pulkit.

“In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I'm dating someone. I think there's a time for everything when you're comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I'm in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat,” Kriti was quoted as saying.

The couple was seen sharing the screen space in Veere Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti.

On the work front, the couple will be next seen together in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish. The upcoming drama will hit theatres in November, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.