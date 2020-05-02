Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat To Play Couple In Salman Khan's Film Bulbul Marriage Hall

Though we are not sure when the love birds of tinsel town Kriti Kharbanada and Pulkit Samrat will tie the knot for real, but both actors are now expected to be a part of Salman Khan's upcoming production Bulbul Marriage Hall.

The film will also star Sunil Grover and Daisy Shah in lead roles. The shooting of the wedding-themed film was scheduled to commence in April this year. However, it has been deferred due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown.

A report by Mumbai Mirror mentioned a source close to the development of the film saying that the story of Bulbul Marriage Hall is set in Lucknow and will revolve around an Indian wedding.

The source further said Sunil Grover was roped in the film following Salman’s recommendation. Elaborating on Sunil's role, the source said, “His character has comic undertones, with plenty of humorous one-liners. He plays a brother to Pulkit in the film”

Bulbul Marriage Hall will be directed by Rohit Nayyar and dialogues of the film are given by Raaj Shaandilyaa.



"Since he (Raaj Shaandilyaa) is from UP, the team felt he can bring local flavour into the narrative," the report quoted the source as saying.

Earlier this week, Kriti shared a photograph of a prawn curry made by Pulkit on Instagram. "And then, death by amaze food happened! @pulkitamrat showing off his cooking skills," she captioned the post.

The actress also shared a video Pulkit was giving oil massage on her head. She also jokingly claimed that her new motto in life is to make Pulkit give her a champi!

“First I made him look like Champak, then made him give me a champi! @pulkitsamrat heya! Thanks ya! #quarantinememories #yelocozyolo (this is officially my new motto in life),” Kriti wrote.

Kriti and Pulkit were last seen together as an onscreen couple in Anees Bazmee’s film Pagalpanti.