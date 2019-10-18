Take the pledge to vote

Kriti Kharbanda Reacts to Rumours of Dating Pulkit Samrat, Says 'Think We Look Great Together'

While Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have not officially confirmed their relationship status, the two have never denied dating each other either.

News18.com

Updated:October 18, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
The rumour of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda dating each other has been in the air for quite sometime. While the two actors have remained been tight-lipped in the matter, Kriti recently responded to relationship rumours and said that she thinks that the two look great together.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress said, "It’s a good feeling people think so. I think we look great together." She further said, "That’s for people to find out. I am not saying ‘yes’ and nor am I saying ‘no’."

Read: Priyanka, Parineeti Chopra to Voice Sisters Elsa and Anna in Frozen 2's Hindi Version

Kriti and Pulkit first met on the sets of their movie Veerey Ki Wedding and have continued to make various public appearances post that. Their relationship are based on speculations but while the actors have never affirmed them, the two have not denied the same too and continue to doge the questions with their indirect answers.

Pulkit Samrat, who had been asked about the same earlier had a different response as he had said in an eariler interview as stated by a daily, "Yami ke saath, Kriti ke saath… I don’t pay too much heed to these kinds of articles. They are part and parcel of the business. My affair is with one person — Varun Sharma. Nobody is writing about it — I’ve done two films with him! My focus is only on work. I would rather be written about for that."

Read: Sooraj Pancholi on Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Don't Have Patience to Wait 14-20 Years for Judgement

Kriti Kharbanda is currently juggling between promoting her upcoming next  Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, and Pooja Hegde and dubbing for Pagalpanti, costarring Pulkit. Next up she has Taish once again co starring Pulkit Samrat and Chehre opposite Emraan Hashmi.

