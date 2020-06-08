Kriti Kharbanda Remembers First Co-Star Chiranjeevi Sarja as 'Heartbroken' South Stars Pay Tribute

South actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died of a heart attack in Bengaluru on Sunday and condolences have been pouring in on Twitter. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rashmika Mandana and Kriti Kharbanda were among celebrities who paid tribute to the Kannada actor.

Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who starred with Sarja in the 2010 film Chiru, tweeted, "My first co-star, an amazing human being, the boy with the sweetest smile and the nicest heart. I still can't believe you've left us, Chiru. My heart aches and cries as I think about you. Rest in peace Chiru!"

My first co star, an amazing human being, the boy with the sweetest smile and the nicest heart. I still can’t believe you’ve left us, chiru. My heart aches and cries as I think about you. Rest in peace chiru! ❤️ — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) June 7, 2020

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, "Absolutely devastated to hear about the sudden demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. I pray Meghana (Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife) and the whole family finds strength to tide through this shock and sorrow."

Absolutely devastated to hear about the sudden demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. I pray Meghna and the whole family finds strength to tide through this shock and sorrow. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/z5FJ03Ahcm — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 7, 2020

Manchu Manoj shared throwback pictures and wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened to know that one of my dearest friend, Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja is no more. He is one of the most talented actor and a great human being. Strength to the beloved family. Rest in peace my Brother! You left us too soon. RIP Chiranjeevi Sarja."

Actress Rashmika Mandana wrote, "This breaks my heart.. Like really.. This news breaks my heart. This is too early. Rest in peace Chiranjeevi Sarja. I am out of words."