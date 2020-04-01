MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Kriti Kharbanda Reminisces Vacay Days With Beau Pulkit Samrat In This Image

credits - Kriti Kharbanda instagram

Kriti and Pulkit have been actively sharing delightful images of each other on their respective social media handles.

Housefull 4 actress Kriti Kharbanda has treated her Instafam with an endearing picture where she is seen gorging on a delectable pancake. In the caption, she tagged boyfriend Pulkit Samrat and wrote, “Take me back!”

View this post on Instagram

Take me back! ❤️ @pulkitsamrat

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

The snap, clicked against a beautiful sunset in the backdrop, shows a chilled-out Kriti clad in a bathrobe.

Kriti and Pulkit have been actively sharing delightful images of each other on their respective social media handles.

Their relationship was just the fodder of rumour mills for a long time until the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actress confirmed it, putting all the speculations to rest.

Recently, during an Instagram live session with Pinkvilla, the 29-year-old star revealed that she and Pulkit are in no rush to take their relationship to the next level yet.

“We are taking each day as it comes. He is not ready for marriage neither am I. It is gonna take a few years before we decide to get married. He is a bachcha as of now and we’re putting any marriage plans on a backburner,” said Kriti.

The couple seems to be much-in-love and is trying to take things slow. Kriti also attended Pulkit’s brother’s engagement ceremony last month.

View this post on Instagram

#HappyFaces & Mummy Ji photobombing! #UACertified

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat) on

They have featured together in two films Veere Di Wedding and Pagalpanti. The duo has reportedly been roped in for Bejoy Nambiar’s directorial Taish.

Pulkit Samrat was earlier married to long-time girlfriend Shweta Rohira and decided to part ways in 2015.

