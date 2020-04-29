MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Kriti Kharbanda Shares Pic of Prawn Curry Made by Beau Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda Shares Pic of Prawn Curry Made by Beau Pulkit Samrat

Actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who made their relationship official recently, are enjoying the most of their lockdown time with each other.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 9:12 AM IST
Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Bollywood celebrities have been flaunting their culinary skills on social media. Actor Pulkit Samrat treated his actress-girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda to some prawns.

Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of the prawn curry made by Pulkit and she captioned it: "And then, death by amaze food happened! @pulkitamrat showing off his cooking skills."

embed

Recently, Kriti shared a post where she could be seen enjoying a champi (oil massage on the head) by her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. She also jokingly claimed that her new motto in life is to make Pulkit give her a champi!

Meanwhile Pulkit took to Instagram and posted a black and white picture of himself along with his dog -- a husky."Ek Dooje Ke Liye (for each other)" he captioned the image.

On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit were together seen in Anees Bazmee's comedy caper Pagalpanti. Pulkit will next be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi. The much-in-love couple will be seen together in the movie Taish.

