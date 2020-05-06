MOVIES

Kriti Kharbanda Shares Snippet from Housefull 4 Doing Her Own Stunts with Sword

Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda does her own fight sequences in this BTS video from her 2019 movie 'Housefull 4'.

Actor Kriti Kharbanda seems to be missing her shooting days amid the quarantine days. Sharing a snippet from a fight scene that the actor did for comedy-drama Housefull 4, Kriti posted “a little treat” on social media.

She shared how the day at the shoot was tough but also very special. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor wrote, “Throwback to one of my toughest days at work, and also one of the most cherished.”

Clapping back at critics, the actor said, “A lot of People said, I’m too “thin” and “tiny” to even carry a sword, let alone fight. Ahem, ahem (sic)."

Referring to the character that she played in the movie and the mastery with which she fought, Kriti added, “Here’s a little treat for ya, don’t mess with #rajkumarimeena #housefull4 #throwback #bestdayever (sic)."

The post received much love from her admirers.

Actor Pulkit Samrat, Kriti’s boyfriend, commented “I surrender!” with a red heart emoticon on the post.

Writer and director Farhad Samji, who also helmed Housefull 4, praised her skills. He wrote, “Never ever underestimate the power of KK."

She has been spending the quarantine with beau Pulkit Samrat and occasionally shares moments from their fun time together. They have been giving each other hair massages, cooking delicacies, playing the piano and posing fabulously.

@pulkitsamrat ❤️

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

