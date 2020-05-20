Kriti Kharbanda Shares Stunning Throwback Picture from Housefull 4 Sets

Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram timeline is full with throwback videos and pictures. On Wednesday, the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actress shared a sun-kissed photograph clicked during the shooting of Housefull 4.

Dressed in a sleeveless light green colour crop top, Kriti looks absolutely amazing in the snap. The 29-year-old actress can be seen all smile while posing for the lens.

Captioning the image, Kriti wrote, “When we invited the sun into my van. #beyourownsunshine #sunshinegirl #alwaysandforever. Captured by the amazing @avigowariker. #takemeback #majormissing #shootlife #housefull4.”

Kriti also added a monochrome sketch made by one of her fans to her Instagram story section recently. In the photo, Kriti has adorned herself with beautiful jewellery.





She wrote “Wow” alongside the picture and gave credit to the artist, Sarthak Jain. In the original post shared on his Instagram timeline, Jain had revealed that it took him 16 hours to complete the sketch.

Like most of her film industry colleagues, Kriti has been uploading quite a lot of food pics on social media.







She had uploaded a mouth-watering platter on Instagram recently. “Lamb dagad, turmeric jasmine rice, roti jala (yes, it’s pink) with a cucUmber and birds eye chilli relish @pulkitsamrat,” the Pagalpanti actress had captioned the photo.





Kriti is currently spending the coronavirus lockdown time with beau Pulkit Samrat. The duo went official about their relationship a few months back, sharing loving pictures.







On the professional front, she will next be featured in a Tamil movie Vaan and a Hindi movie titled Taish.

