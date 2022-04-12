Kriti Sanon: After Mimi Success, Someone Doesn't Come to Me With Role That's Not Worth My Time

Despite having no godfather in the film industry, Kriti Sanon has successfully managed to establish herself as one of the most sought-after young actresses around. Sanon made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 actioner Heropanti, but she didn’t become really famous- mainstream famous- until the 2017 romance comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi. In the ensuing years, the actress has proven herself adept at handling anything that comes her way.

However, the release of Mimi in 2021 had a profound impact on Sanon’s film career. Sanon, who played a surrogate in the Laxman Utekar directorial, gave one of the most captivating and committed performances of her career in Mimi.

“I do see a shift in energy and the way people look at me and I think I have been taken more seriously as an actor," Sanon told us about how things have changed for her after the massive critical acclaim of Mimi, which was released on Netflix. “You do realise that when you are being offered a lot of meatier parts and someone doesn’t come to you with a part that is not worth your time. So, yes it’s been a very special film. For the first time, I took a film on my shoulders and in a way played the title role and also gave it a lot in terms of whether it’s the gaining weight or the emotional journey of it. It was a very draining film because it was emotionally very heavy. I’m glad that film did what it did because it was my first OTT release and I didn’t know how people were going to react to it and whether it would get what it deserved and thankfully it did," the actress, who was recently in Delhi-NCR for the launch of a flagship store of a popular shoe brand, added.

Sanon, who is currently awaiting the release of her four upcoming films including Shehzada, Bhediya, Adipurush, and Ganapath, said she feels blessed to have got an opportunity to play such varied characters back-to-back.

“I love doing what I do. All these films are very away from each other. So, that also makes it very exciting for an actor because you are not limiting yourself to one world or one kind of character. When you talk about Adipurush or Bhediya, the characters’ look is only so apart, forget about the way they are inside. Action in Ganapath to a fully massy drama in Shehzada with Kartik (Aaryan), they are very different worlds. The last few years have been amazingly packed with shooting and finally, people are going to the theatres which is a good thing so I’m hoping all these releases are going to be welcomed well," she said.

The actress is currently undergoing rigorous training for the action thriller Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff. Talking about the same, Sanon said, “Ganapath is one film where I have to be physically very fit because it’s an action film. It’s got a lot of action for me to do. My character is also someone who does it on a daily basis. She is very fit. So now, I have started following a very different diet. I have become a lot more consistent with my workout. There’s a mix of body weight and weight training and sometimes yoga. I like combining a lot of things so that the body doesn’t get used to just one routine. In general, I feel it’s important to stay fit. It’s got to do with your mental health as well."

On her recent association with the shoe brand that donated about 100 pairs of shoes to children with special needs, Sanon said, “I feel fashion is so expressive. When there’s a brand that promotes expressive fashion where every sneaker is a unique different piece, you can choose what goes with your personality, and Skechers is such a vibrant, young brand. I just love that they have a variety of funky, cool shoes and also the basics with their comfort technology combining it with style. When they came to associate with me for this particular cause, it really made me very excited because it’s not only promoting people to get fit and encouraging them to run but it’s also supporting a great cause. There are so many athletes who are very talented and they don’t have basic necessities, so Skechers coming together and giving about 100 pairs of shoes to these people who would do amazing things with these shoes, I feel it’s amazing. It’s not one of the things that they do but it’s something that they truly believe in which is why they do it again and again."

