Kriti Sanon Amps Up Anticipation for Her Films Mimi, Adipurush in Instagram Interaction

Kriti Sanon is all set for a diverse lineup of films releasing soon and her fans seem pretty excited to watch the actress on screen soon. During a recent ‘Ask me anything’ session on Kriti’s Instagram, the actress fielded questions regarding her upcoming projects like Mimi, Bachchan Pandey and Adipurush.

Kriti took to her social media stories and did an AMA session with her fans before she called it a night asking them to keep it interesting. During this session, a fan asked when Kriti’s upcoming solo lead film, Mimi, was going to release. Kriti said, “I’m not allowed to tell you but.. I know. So basically, it is very very soon, that’s all I can say," before she giggled away.

Another fan asked about how she felt shooting in Jaisalmer for Bachchan Pandey, which will see her reunite with Akshay Kumar. Kriti replied to this with a pretty photo of blue sky over a fort, filled with white clouds and wrote, “It was toooo much fun! And i miss this sky!"

In another question a fan asked her to tell us something about Adipurush, to which Kriti replied, “One of my most most exciting projects! A totally different experience.. loving every bit of it! @omraut can we pls resume soooonnn." The actress is all set to resume the shoot of this pan-India project soon. She is paired opposite Prabhas, playing the role of Sita.

Kriti will also be seen in the horror comedy Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan, Hum Do Hamaare Do with Rajkummar Rao, action-flick Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff and another unannounced project, besides Mimi, Bachchan Pandey and Adipurush.

