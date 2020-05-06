MOVIES

Kriti Sanon and Her Sister Nupur Look Adorable In This Picture

Kriti Sanon has lately been very active on social media treating fans with glimpses of her indoor activities.

In her latest social media post, the Panipat actor has shared images with her quarantine partner. Kriti posted selfies with her sister, Nupur on Instagram and the frame screams of sibling love.

Kriti captioned the pictures as, “Squishy Mushy Quarantine! @nupursanon”

Squishy Mushy Quarantine! 💖💙 @nupursanon

Meanwhile, the Luka Chuppi actress came forward to support in the fight against fake forwards on social media. Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli and Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan also were part of the campaign.

Kriti says, "This virus spreads by a single touch and adds stress in many people’s lives! It's our duty to stop the spread. Be responsible, if you aren’t sure of some information, if it doesn’t come from the government, #MatKarForward !"

“Fight the virus with me #MatKarForward. This virus spreads by a single touch and adds stress in many people’s lives! It's our duty to stop the spread. Be responsible, if you aren’t sure of some information, if it doesn’t come from the government, #MatKarForward ! @indiatiktok. P.S. : We all have shot this in our respective homes while practising Social Distancing! Its the magic of technology!” read the caption.

Kriti will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi where she plays the role of a surrogate mother. The remake of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! will also star Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar.

