Some recent reports have claimed that Kriti Sanon and Prabhas have been dating for some time, and that the pair is all set to engaged in Maldives in the next few days. The actors will soon be seen sharing the screen space together in a highly anticipated pan-India project, Adipurush.

Prabhas’ team has now addressed the news and have reportedly denied the engagement rumours. His team told ETimes, “Prabhas and Kriti are just friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true".

Prabhas and Kriti’s dating rumours began from the teaser launch of Adipurush. While both of them have denied the rumours on multiple occasions, Varun Dhawan had once teased Kriti while promoting Bhediya, and the latter kept blushing. Calling the relationship rumours baseless, the actress then shared, “It’s neither pyaar, no PR… our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date - let me burst your bubble. The rumours are baseless!".

At a talk show, Prabhas was once asked about these dating rumours, and he replied, “It’s old news. Madam (Kriti Sanon) already cleared it. There was also a clarification from the ‘madam’ that there was no such thing."

Speaking of Adipurush, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. Helmed by Om Raut, the film is slated to release this year. It’s an Indian mythological film based on the epic Ramayana. While Prabhas plays the role of Ram, Kriti will be essaying the role of Sita. Saif Ali Khan would be appearing as Ravan and Sunny Singh would be playing Laxman’s role.

Apart from Adipurush, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor, the film is slated to release next year.

Prabhas, on the other hand, has Salaar next to Shruti Haasan and Project K with Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan.

