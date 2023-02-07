Not too long ago, there were reports and rumours that Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was dating her Adipurush co-star Prabhas. There were speculations that Prabhas proposed to Kriti and the diva even accepted his proposal. Kriti quashed these rumours by sharing a story on Instagram. And now, the latest that we are hearing is that the two might be getting engaged soon. Film critic Umair Sandhu tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS: #KritiSanon & #Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives !! So Happy for them."

BREAKING NEWS: #KritiSanon & #Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives 🇲🇻!! So Happy for them.— Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) February 5, 2023

However, social media users were not convinced at all and they lambasted Umair. They also said that the stars themselves were not aware of their engagement.

Worst part is even kritisanon and prabhas don't know about this matter….— thala allusirish (@doc7_kc) February 5, 2023

Another went a step further and wrote humorously that Umair has even got the food catering contract for the Kriti-Prabhas wedding. “Biryani should become the highlight. Take care. Lots of love,” the user wrote as he ended the tweet.

Thanks for the update. Also heard that you have got the food catering contract. Biryani should become the highlight. Take care. Lots of love. @kritisanon @PrabhasRaju @TrendsPrabhas #Prabhas — Green Mirchi (@greenmirchi9) February 5, 2023

Besides Umair, Varun Dhawan also indirectly spoke about Kriti’s closeness with Prabhas during the promotions of Bhediya in the finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He arrived with Kriti to promote Bhediya. On the show, judge and filmmaker Karan Johar asked Varun to name a few eligible single women from the Hindi film industry. Kriti’s name was not included in the list Varun gave.

Karan asked Varun why Kriti’s name was not on the list. Varun replied, “Kriti ka naam isliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath. (Kriti’s name is not here because her name is in someone’s heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika).”

This statement caused a furore on social media where fans widely guessed that the actor’s name was Prabhas. Some of the fans also wondered whether this was merely a trick to promote Prabhas and Kirti’s much-anticipated film Adipurush.

Before Kriti, it was rumoured that Prabhas was dating actress Anushka Shetty.

