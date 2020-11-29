Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh Roped in for Prabhas-starrer Adipurush?

It was recently revealed that South superstar Prabhas will be next seen in Adipurush, a film based on Ramayana, to be directed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut. Soon Saif Ali Khan was roped in to play Lankesh, another name of Ravana.

Now, according to a recent report in Mumbai Mirror, after considering a lot of leading ladies, the makers have landed on Kriti Sanon as Sita. A source close to the project said, “After considering several top names, from both the Hindi and Telugu industries, they decided on Kriti. She will play the character with grace and dignity.”

The source added that the film will go on floors in January-end. “It will mostly be shot in the studio against a chroma screen. Om and Bhushan have been talking to VFX technicians of international repute, who have worked on films like Avatar and Star Wars, to make the shooting process smooth and mount the film on a certain scale,” they added.

The source finally added that the actress immediately came on-board. “Playing Sita is an opportunity of a lifetime for her, and she immediately came on board. She will be juggling multiple films in the first quarter of 2021,” they said.

Another report suggests that Sunny Singh has been considered to play the role of Lakshman opposite Prabhas and Kriti.

On the work front, the actress has quite a few projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen sharing screen space with Rajkumar Rao in Dinesh Vijjan’s film.

Apart from that, she will also be starring alongside Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji.

Kriti will also be seen in Mimi. In the movie, she plays the lead role of a surrogate mother. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Phawa and Supriya Pathak. The movie is a remake of a 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! Mimi is directed by Laxman Utekar.