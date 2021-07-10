Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan Wrap Up the Shoot of Bhediya, Unveils New Motion Poster

Dinesh Vijan’s much-awaited film Bhediya starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal has wrapped its shoot. The film has been completely shot in the pandemic and completed a very tough schedule in record time. To mark the day, Varun took to his social media handle to unveil a motion poster of his film.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “It’s a film wrap for team #Bhediya! 🐺 🎬

What an extraordinary journey this has been working with some amazing people and teaming up with Dino after Badlapur and super talented @amarkaushik thank u 🙏 Releasing in theatres on 14th April, 2022."

Bhediya has been shot in the picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh and second schedule in Mumbai with all the safety precautions and a controlled environment. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is written by National Award winner, Niren Bhatt.

Bhediya is slated to release in cinemas on 14th April 2022.

Apart from Bhediya, Kriti has several projects lined up. She is gearing up for the release of her film Mimi which will premiere on Netflix and Jio Cinema on July 30. She also has Hum Do Hamaare Do with Rajkummar Rao and another unannounced project. Meanwhile, Varun will be seen in Raj Mehta’s romantic drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

