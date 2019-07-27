Kriti Sanon Blows Off Candles as Sister Nupur Sings Happy Birthday in Adorable Video

Bareilly Ki Barfi actress Kriti Sanon turns 29 on Saturday, July 27. The actress began her special day by cutting a birthday cake in presence of her sister Nupur Sanon and casting producer Mukesh Chhabra. Nupur took to Instagram to share videos from the cake-cutting ceremony, writing, “Tu Khush Reh bas (You just stay Happy)” on one of the videos.

Mukesh Chhabra also took to his Instagram stories to share multiple videos from Kriti’s midnight birthday celebration. He shared multiple videos to share glimpse of the moments, where Kriti looked radiant as always wearing a red top.

Chhabra also shared a birthday wish for the Arjun Patial lead actress, writing, “Happy Birthday @kritisanon I hope this birthday brings you as much joy as you bring to all of us. You are a wonderful and pure soul. Stay the same always and keep feeding me Rajma chawal okay lifelong. I love you. Lots of Love, your bhai… nazar na lage.”

Kriti’s friend and director Farah Shah Kunder shared a lovely birthday wish for her regular partner at Kanta’s parlour.

Kriti’s Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a cute picture with the actress, calling her ‘Pretty’ and wishing her good luck for her newly released Arjun Patiala too.

Happy bday pretty Sanon! ⁦⁦@kritisanon⁩.Good luck for your film #ArjunPatiala and everything you do. pic.twitter.com/O2u2DDM31v — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 27, 2019

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has wished the Kalank’s cameo actress, with a short clip of her dance moves.

Here’s wishing the girl with the ada like nobody else, a very happy birthday!♥️ @kritisanon#HappyBirthdayKritiSanon pic.twitter.com/dGpf9NJDNp — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) July 27, 2019

Kriti’s Heropanto co-star Tiger Shroff also took to twitter to wish the rockstar.

Happiest bday rockstar! Wish only happiness and more for you! Have the best year ahead dont party too hard! @kritisanon — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 27, 2019

On the work front, Kriti was recently seen in Arjun Patiala, opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The actress will be seen promoting Panipat, along with Bollywood’s heartthrob Arjun Kapoor in the later half on the year. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial is set to release on December 6 this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more