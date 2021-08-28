Kriti Sanon Calls Adipurush Co-star Prabhas 'Pretty Talkative' and 'Chilled Out Person'

Actress Kriti Sanon is attached to star with Prabhas in upcoming film Adipurush from Om Raut which is based on epic Ramayana. It is one of the highly anticipated films of both Prabhas, who plays Lord Rama, and Kriti, who plays Goddess Sita in this period film.

The movie has gone on the floors earlier this year and in fact, when Prabhas was recently in Mumbai, he had dance rehearsals with Kriti and Sunny Singh. In an interview, Kriti opened up on working with Prabhas in Adipurush and said, “After a long time, I’m looking up at someone, so that is there. He’s (Prabhas) pretty tall, and I think when we both are in our respective costumes, it comes out even better.”

Kriti added, “I have shot with him in the first schedule, and I am going to shoot with him in the next one. He is a very chilled out person, very humble, a big foodie and people say that he is shy (and) he doesn’t talk much, but I don’t think it’s true at all. He’s pretty talkative, and I have got a good equation with him.”

Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas is also working on Salaar with director Prashanth Neel and on Project K with Nag Ashwin. His next release is Radhe Shyam, opposite Pooja Hegde, which has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic.

