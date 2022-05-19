Kriti Sanon Captures Beauty of Ladakh On Her Way to Ganapath Sets; Reveals Her Current Favourite Song

Like many of us, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is also a fan of Pasoori. On Wednesday, the actress shared a calming video which featured her embracing the cold winds of Ladakh as she made her way to shoot for her upcoming film Ganapath. In the video, the Heropanti actress was dressed in a light pink sweater while the wind blew her hair. The Reel also featured some pristine shots of Ladakhs’s rugged mountains. Kriti added Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s blockbuster song Pasoori, to amp up the wanderlust vibes of the Instagram Reel.

Sharing the video on the social media platform, Kriti added the caption, “Soaking in the beauty of Ladakh on my way to shoot everyday. While I listen to the track I’,m currently obsessed with.”

In Ladakh, Kriti is shooting with fellow actor Tiger Shroff for their upcoming action thriller Ganpath. The movie marks Kriti’s second collaboration with Tiger. The duo had made their debut in Bollywood with Heropanti in 2014. Ganapath is directed by Vikas Bahl.

In her previous Instagram post shared earlier this week, Kriti offered a glimpse into her Ladakh schedule. The Bachchan Paandey actress shared a photo dump from the Himalayan region. One of the pictures shared by Kriti featured her standing amidst the vibrant Tibetan flags on a bridge. Another picture showed a bunch of rocks with names of travellers scribbled on it. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kriti wrote in the caption, “Ladakh photo dump.”

Ganapath is scheduled to be released on December 23 this year. Kriti was last seen in the action-comedy Bachchhan Paandey, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi. The movie was directed by Farhad Samji. Kriti will also be seen reuniting with Luka Chupi actor Kartik Aaryan for Shehzada, which is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.