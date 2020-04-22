MOVIES

Kriti Sanon Channelises Catwoman Vibe In Latest Insta Post

Kriti Sanon Channelises Catwoman Vibe In Latest Insta Post

In a series of photos posted by Kriti Sanon, she sported the iconic leather corset top, paired with black leather pants.

Kriti Sanon in her latest Instagram post has shared pictures from a photoshoot in which she has channelised her “BlackWidow cum Catwoman vibe”.

In the series of photos that she has posted, one can see her sporting a sleeveless leather corset top which she has paired with black leather pants. She completed her look with golden colour accessories in one hand.

"#Throwback to BlackWidow cum Catwoman vibe!! Doing a super chic

action/superwoman role is definitely on my wish list! Directors and makers- are you listening?? Shot by @dabbooratnani thanks for these amazing #throwback pics Dabboo!!” read the caption.



The post has got over 7 lakh hearts on the photo-sharing platform. The photographer, Dabboo Ratnani has commented on the post. He wrote, “Absolutely stunning Kriti @kritisanon Love them!!”

She will be next seen in Bachchan Pandey which has been directed by Farhad Samji. The film also stars Akshay Kumar.

Her fans and followers will also see her in Mimi which is a remake of the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!. The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and stars Kriti in the lead role. Other people starring in the film include Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak.

Sharing her experience on shooting the film, Kriti had said, "I had a really nice experience shooting for the film. In fact, I feel this is one of the most beautiful scripts I have read. Sometimes, it happens that certain scenes of a film look really good on paper but you are not able to execute them when you are shooting, and vice versa. But in this film that wasn't the case."

