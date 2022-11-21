Kriti Sanon Channels Her Inner Bond-Girl in Gorgeous Copper Dress, Fans React Humorously

Actress Kriti Sanon has carved out a name for herself in Bollywood with hits like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Mimi. The actress who is loved by fans and cinephiles alike for her versatility and unique fashion statements has dished out yet another one of her glamorous looks as seen from her recent social media post. On Sunday, Kriti took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of herself dressed in a stunning copper-coloured thigh-high leg slit dress. Not only that, the Mimi star complimented her bewitching outfit with glossy makeup and lip-color.

She also let her hair loose as she posed in style and oozed glamour. Her caption read, “Kindly Copper-Ate! Bond Girl Vibes!" Reacting to the gorgeous getup, several fans of Kriti were quick to leave their compliments. One of them wrote, “Raising the temperature!!", Another one hilariously commented, “Ghar mein bijli chali gayi hai, kyuki poore mohalle ke wire se kapda bana liya hai inhone(laughing crying emoji)" Someone also said, “Oh my coppery queen (fire emoji)".

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is all set to make her presence felt in Bhediya. She sports a ‘pahadi’ (mountainous region) look, which is complete with the ‘sadhna’ haircut. In an interview with Khaleej Times, Kriti had shared, “I think every time you do a film, you want to look different. You want to look away from what you have looked at before. And, here we saw an opportunity because my character Anika is from Arunachal Pradesh, so we kind of went with the pahadi look and experimented with the hair. This is a look I will remember."

Bhediya, set in the wildlands of Arunachal Pradesh, India, tells the story of Bhaskar (Varun), who transforms into a werewolf every full moon night after he is bitten by a mythical wolf. Anika, played by Kriti, is a local veterinarian, who’s tasked with treating Bhaskar’s mysterious ailment. The two, joined by the characters of Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee, take the audience on a thrilling, and a partly horror journey filled with comic elements.

The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, and produced by Dinesh, both of whom are associated with 2018’s horror-comedy Stree. Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, and Paalin Kabak round out the cast of Bhediya, The film is slated to release in cinemas on November 24.

