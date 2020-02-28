English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Kriti Sanon Channels Her Inner Madhubala in Latest Pics

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon shared some pictures on social media that show her sporting a retro look.

Recently, Luka Chuppi actress Kriti Sanon posted a gorgeous image of herself on her Instagram feed where she sported a traditional attire, which she accessorized with elegant jewellery. The black and white retro image saw the actress with kohl-laden eyes, an intricate maang tika, danglers and a collar necklace. Since being posted, the image has already garnered over five lakh likes on Instagram.

Retro feelssss! #Throwback : @sudeepchatterjee.isc

Kriti, who was last seen in the Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial epic war drama Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor, is currently busy shooting for Laxman Utekar's Mimi. She will be seen essaying the character of a surrogate mother in the film.

Leaked visuals from the sets of the film featuring a seemingly pregnant Kriti started surfacing on social media. The visuals have managed to create quite a stir around the film already.

Mimi is a remake of a Marathi film and stars Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar alongside Kriti. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi has been produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. The film is expected to release in July 2020.

Kriti will also be seen in a untitled film by Dinesh Vijan, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The comedy is about two orphans who get married but want parents’ love. Kriti is also set to feature in Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar.

Read: Paresh Rawal, Dimple Kapadia to Play Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon's Adopted Parents in Next

