Kriti Sanon Confirms She is Covid-19 Positive, Says There's Absolutely Nothing to Worry

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has confirmed she has tested Covid-9 positive. Kriti was reportedly in Chandigarh shooting with Rajkummar Rao for an upcoming film till last week. The actress posted a note on Instagram to confirm reports that she has tested positive. She assured fans that there is no reason to worry and that she will resume work soon.

"I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19 . There's absolutely nothing to worry as I am feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor's advice. So, I am gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I am reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn't gone yet," she wrote.

Tiger Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, Ekta Kapoor and Pulkit were among Bollywood stars who wished Kriti a speedy recovery.

Incidentally, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor also recently tested positive. They were in Chandigarh on an outdoor schedule for the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Varun too confirmed on social media that he had tested positive shooting for the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. His co-star in the film Neetu Kapoor and the film's director Raj Mehta also tested positive.

"So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19 All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19 . So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time thank u," Varun shared on Instagram on Monday.