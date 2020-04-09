Kriti Sanon Declares She is in Love, Discloses the Lucky One's Identity on Instagram

Luka Chuppi actress Kriti Sanon has dropped an adorable surprise for her online family. She shared a selfie featuring her along with her beloved pooch and captioned with a sweet confession that says, "I'm in LOVE(heart emojis)."

Kriti, who already owned a sweet pet dog called Disco, welcomed her new furball in the beginning of 2020. She named the latest member as Phoebe and introduced her baby girl to fans and followers with a lovely post. Her caption was, "PHOEBE !! Meet the new member of our family!! She is adooorraabbbllee!! Disco has a new friend at home.. Girlfriend or Sister— yet to be decided! @nupursanon"

On April 6, Kriti shared the official video of the elevating anthem titled Muskurayega India. She performed in the Akshay Kumar-led initiative in partnership with Rajummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, among others.

On April 7, World Health Day was observed across several continents and many celebrities were seen chipping significant attributes with the masses.

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle to share an image with her followers where she is seen seated in a yoga pose with her eyes closed. She captioned the throwback from her film Raabta along with a piece of advice, "Take care of your body, and it will take care of YOU. WorldHealthDay. Get out of your lazy beds and do some exercise - walk around, yoga, mat workout, dance(my fav) , cardio, anything.. just wake up every inch of your body, and you’ll have a great day!!(sic.)"

Kriti will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi where she plays the role of a surrogate mother. The remake of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! will also star Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar.

