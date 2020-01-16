Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kriti Sanon Dresses Up as Traffic Cop 'Chulbuli Pandey' for Ad Shoot, See Pic

Kriti Sanon was at an advertisement shoot when she posed for a selfie dressed as traffic police. She captioned the image as 'Chulbuli Pandey'.

News18.com

Updated:January 16, 2020, 11:08 AM IST
Kriti Sanon Dresses Up as Traffic Cop 'Chulbuli Pandey' for Ad Shoot, See Pic
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon was shooting for an advertisement when she got a chance to play a traffic cop in reel life. Pictures of her were shared online and fans could not have enough of Kriti dressed as a law enforcing officer. She captioned the pic as 'Chulbuli Pandey' and we wonder if its a hint that she is dropping about one of her upcoming films.

Read: Salman Khan to Romance Kriti Sanon in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Well, there are reports doing the rounds that Kriti may have been cast as lead in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, releasing Eid 2021. The news remains to be confirmed by the makers officially but seems like Kriti is dropping a hint that she is indeed going to be in the film.

Earlier, when Salman's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was in the process of cast announcement, Disha Patani had shared a throwback pic from the sets of Bharat, hinting that she might be cast in the film. As it turned out, Disha has is indeed doing Radhe with Salman and it makes us wonder if Kriti has been signed for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali or not.

Kriti will also be putting on 15 kilos for her role in Laxman Utekar-directed film Mimi. Backed by Dinesh Vijan, Mimi is based on Samruddhi Porey-directed Marathi feature Mala Aai Vhaaychya, which won the National Award for best feature film in Marathi in 2011.

Read: Kriti Sanon to Gain 15 Kilos for Mimi, Here's How She Plans on Doing it

Check out pics of Kriti dressed as law enforcer below:

Kriti Sanon



