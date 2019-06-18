Kriti Sanon Soaks Up the Sun in Maldives With Her Tribe, See All Pics

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon knows how to go for a vacay. The actress keeps going on holidays often, with her friends and family. After a Goa holiday, Kriti is off to another vacation.

The actress is having the time of her life in Maldives before starting the promotions of Arjun Patiala. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress flew to down to Maldives on Sunday with her friends.

Sharing a picture with her close buddies, Kriti wrote, “Vibing with my tribe!!#Maldives” In the picture, Kriti looks effortlessly chic as she is wearing a black halter-neck top and denim.

Not just posts, Kriti also took to Instagram stories to share her vacation fun with her fans. Posting a video of her cycling in Maldives amid lush green surroundings, Kriti captioned it, “finally! #Maldives” The actress also shared a series of pictures with her friends during her ongoing trip to Maldives.

While the days are filled with greenery all around, Kriti shared a picture of the night view of the Maldives sky, which she posted with the caption, “I’m such a “look at the moon” kinda person... And when its a full moon night, i can just stare and stare for hours! what a beautiful night this is...!” Kriti can be seen looking at the moon, dressed in a yellow dress, staring at the moon in the cloud-filled sky.

On the work front, Kriti is currently filming Panipat opposite, Arjun Kapoor. She was last seen in the blockbuster film Luka Chuppi with Kartik Aaryan. She will also be seen in Housefull 4 and Arjun Patiala.

