Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kriti Sanon Feels Confident to Shoulder 'Mimi' as Solo Lead for the First Time

Based on the topic of surrogate mother, Kriti Sanon confessed on having butterflies in her stomach for doing a solo lead movie for the first time. However, the actress is confident and intends to give it her all.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 10:52 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kriti Sanon Feels Confident to Shoulder 'Mimi' as Solo Lead for the First Time
File photo of Kriti Sanon. Instagram/Kriti Sanon.

For the first time actress Kriti Sanon will be seen playing a solo lead in Mimi, based on the theme of a surrogate mother. In an interview, she talked about the exciting yet responsible role of shouldering a film and working on something new.

On her initial inhibitions about doing the scenes, the actress confessed on having butterflies in her stomach, "I feel wobbly because I am questioning myself at every point. Once a scene is over (and I get a grip on my character), that's when I feel stable.

After Dinesh Vijan's Bareilly Ki Barfi, she has paired with the director for the third time.

Since it will be a first for the actress to do a movie which rests on her shoulders entirely, Kriti says she is aware of the big responsibility and intends to give her all to it. "The script gives me the confidence and my working rapport with Laxman sir (who also directed Luka Chuppi) amplifies the belief (in myself). The success of my earlier films assured me that I was meant for the movies. I am not scared to shoulder a film, and with Mimi, it feels right," she said.

Mimi will also see Kriti's earlier co-star Pankaj Tripathi playing her father. Praising Pankaj, the actress said that working with talented co-actors boosts confidence and lifts your performance.

The movie is inspired by National Award Winning Marathi Film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy, which is based on true events. Despite being a serious topic, the movie will be "laced with humour", the actress assured.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram