Kriti Sanon Feels Confident to Shoulder 'Mimi' as Solo Lead for the First Time

For the first time actress Kriti Sanon will be seen playing a solo lead in Mimi, based on the theme of a surrogate mother. In an interview, she talked about the exciting yet responsible role of shouldering a film and working on something new.

On her initial inhibitions about doing the scenes, the actress confessed on having butterflies in her stomach, "I feel wobbly because I am questioning myself at every point. Once a scene is over (and I get a grip on my character), that's when I feel stable.

After Dinesh Vijan's Bareilly Ki Barfi, she has paired with the director for the third time.

Since it will be a first for the actress to do a movie which rests on her shoulders entirely, Kriti says she is aware of the big responsibility and intends to give her all to it. "The script gives me the confidence and my working rapport with Laxman sir (who also directed Luka Chuppi) amplifies the belief (in myself). The success of my earlier films assured me that I was meant for the movies. I am not scared to shoulder a film, and with Mimi, it feels right," she said.

Mimi will also see Kriti's earlier co-star Pankaj Tripathi playing her father. Praising Pankaj, the actress said that working with talented co-actors boosts confidence and lifts your performance.

The movie is inspired by National Award Winning Marathi Film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy, which is based on true events. Despite being a serious topic, the movie will be "laced with humour", the actress assured.

