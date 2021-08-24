Kriti Sanon Flaunts a Bookmark-Worthy Bridal Look, Manish Malhotra is All Hearts

Kriti Sanon’s latest photoshoot will make you want to drop everything and start picking your best for the approaching wedding season. Riding high on the success of her latest release, Mimi, the actress is simultaneously also making headlines for her red carpet looks. Seems like celebrity designer Manish Malhotra found the perfect muse in Kriti for his Bridal Edit collection for the India Couture Week 2021, called Nooraniyat. Kriti’s Indian wear wardrobe hosts classic drapes and experimental silhouettes with a similar gauge. So no surprise that the diva was the virtual showstopper for Manish’s latest edition.

Kriti’s red and gold lehenga set came richly laden with traditional zardosi while also attributing some modern elements. The half-sleeve cropped blouse featured an intricate plunging neckline, peppered with shell embellishments on the hemline. Paired with a beautiful lehenga that embedded hand-embroidered heavy sequinned work in floral patterns, the ensemble amalgamated the sentiments of a modern bride with traditional textiles perfectly. The lehenga set comprised a floor-sweeping sheer red dupatta, which was elegantly draped on her sleek hairdo.

Take a look:

Kriti shared a short film, shot for the bridal collection. Reacting to it, Manish called the actress his 'muse' in the comments.

Kriti’s wedding look is perfect for the bride who wishes to make a statement. Her age-old traditional red look is a reminder to the future millennial brides that it is something that can never go out of style. Paired with a nath and a maang tikka, the enchanting look carried by the bridal showstopper made quite a statement. To complement her ensemble, the diva went all glam: glowing skin, red lips, subtle eye, mascara-laden lashes, red dot makeup adorned over eyebrows for that East-Indian bride vibe. The cherry on top: centre-parted tousled bun with loose strands on the sides.

Her accessories? Kaleera, matching earrings, red bangles, traditional heavy choker necklace and floral bracelets.

Recently, Manish bumped into Kriti, in her hometown, Delhi. He shared a video on Instagram and said, "You are a good model, you are a good heroine but you are a lovely friend.” He captioned the video, “Night with Kriti Sanon in her hometown.”

Kriti will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Bhediya.

