Kriti Sanon Flies to Jaisalmer For 'Bachchan Pandey' Shoot, Akshay Kumar to Join Soon

Actress Kriti Sanon, who recently recovered from Covid-19 , has resumed work as she flew to Jaisalmer with the team of Bachchan Pandey to commence the film's shoot. Actor Akshay Kumar, who will lead the film, is expected to join soon.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, took to his official Instagram account to share a picture of the team inside the flight to Jaisalmer. "New Year! New Beginnings! The GANG is all set to roll #NGEFamily is excited to kick start #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchanPandey. Shoot begins on 6th Jan in Jaisalmer! @farhadsamji,” the caption read.

Pratiek Babbar and Arshad Warsi were also seen in the pictures. The duo will play pivotal roles in the film.

Kriti took to Instagram stories to share glimpses of Jaisalmer. Kriti re-shared Nadiadwala's post, gave a glimpse of their hotel and a video of women performing a traditional dance form from Rajasthan. She captioned the video, “Back to this Paradise.”

According to reports, Akshay Kumar will join the team later. The actor, who recently wrapped his film Bell Bottom id Scotland, is currently working on Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

Bachchan Pandey will be directed by Farhad Samji. It is a story of a gangster, who wants to be an actor. Kriti Sanon will play a journalist with aspiration to become a director.

Meanwhile, Kriti tested positive for coronavirus as she returned from Chandigarh where she had been shooting with actor Rajkummar Rao for Abhishek Jain's upcoming comedy Second Innings. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia, and is scheduled to release next year.

Kriti will also be seen in Mimi, the Hindi remake of the Marathi film Mala Aai Vyyachay. Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar will direct the film, and Kriti will essay the role of a young surrogate mother.