Kriti Sanon Gets Inked, Calls It

Actress Kriti Sanon recently shared a picture of her very first tattoo on social media. However, the actress has been sure to maintain the mystery around it and only reveal a part of it.

Sanon took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her tattoo. Made with purple ink, it seems that the tattoo is a "K", the first letter of her name. She wants to keep it a mystery as she has strategically placed her top to make it look like just a "V" in the photograph.

"The start of something new.. #Inked," she wrote on Instagram.

Check it out below:

Kriti is currently shooting for Laxman Utekar's Mimi, her second collaboration with the director after Luka Chuppi. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film will be about a young surrogate mother. It has been inspired by the 2011 National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy.

Recently Kriti also posted pictures with director Laxman Utekar while on set shooting for Mimi as their previous film Luka Chuppi completed a year since its release. “Teaching my director @laxman.utekar CocaCola step as we celebrate #1YearOfLukaChuppi on the sets of #Mimi! @maddockfilms #PankajTripathiSir Missed you Guddu ji @kartikaaryan,” she wrote on Instagram.

Check it out below:





“It’s so nostalgic to be shooting with Laxman Sir and Maddock films on the day Luka Chuppi released for another super special film Mimi. Luka Chuppi was on the subject of live-in relationship. Mimi, on the other hand, deals with surrogacy in a unique way,” Kriti had told Hindustan Times.

Kriti will also be seen in Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar as well as Dinesh Vijan's untitled comedy with Rajkummar Rao, Dimple Kapadia and Pares Rawal.

Follow @News18Movies for more