1-min read

Kriti Sanon Gets Schooled About Body Positivity on Social Media

Kriti Sanon, who has been gearing up for the shooting of her upcoming film 'Mimi,' was recently schooled by fans about body positivity when she posted a throwback picture on social media.

News18.com

February 11, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
Kriti Sanon Gets Schooled About Body Positivity on Social Media
Kriti Sanon, who has been gearing up for the shooting of her upcoming film 'Mimi,' was recently schooled by fans about body positivity when she posted a throwback picture on social media.

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is currently shooting for Laxman Utekar's Mimi, was recently schooled by fans on social media. The actress, who will reportedly play a young surrogate mother in Mimi, has been gaining up to 15 kilos to weigh up to 70 kilos for her role in the film. Kriti recently posted a throwback picture on Instagram, but her caption made many fans comment about body positivity and how she chose to ignore it.

"When you’ve gained weight for a film, but you still wanna look sexy on Instagram.. You know its #ThrowbackTime #tbt," she wrote. This was met with comments like “And then we go out to advocate about embracing your body as it is!” and “You actually need to gain more weight to look sexy”, reported timesofindia.com.

Check the picture below:

Kriti also recently shared some behind-the-scenes photos from Mimi sets in Jaipur, Rajasthan. In the pictures, she can be seen standing with actress Sai Tamhankar and director Laxman Utekar, while senior actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak can be seen sitting. "When everyone is happy being on set!! 2nd schedule of Mimi!" she captioned the pictures.

Check it out:

Mimi is the Hindi remake of the National Award-winning Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy, that was released in 2011. Mimi will hit the theatres in July 2020.

