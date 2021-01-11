Kriti Sanon Happily Poses with Bachchan Pandey Crew Members, Calls Them 'Mine'

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is currently shooting for her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. The actress keeps sharing behind-the-scenes pictures and videos with her online family. Recently, Kriti updated her Instagram timeline with a happy picture featuring herself along with her team.

The actress seems to have a great time on the set of the film as she shared a picture of herself along with her crew members. The actor called her team "mine for life".

In the picture, Kriti can be seen donning a white top teamed up with a pair of blue jeans and a denim jacket while her wavy hair and bright smile stole the show. Fans are going gaga over the pictures and have flooded the post with heart and fire emojis.

The Farhad Samji directorial stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Jacqueline Fernandez is also part of the project. The movie is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Earlier, Kriti shared an adorable video of her sister Nupur Sanon and their furry friends on the occasion of doggo Phoebe's birthday. The clip opens to Nupur holding Phoebe in her arms as she cut the cake. In the background, everyone is singing the birthday song.

Kriti also shared a short clip comprising of Phoebe's pictures with her family members and wished her furry friend a happy birthday.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in the periodical drama Panipat. The film was based on the third battle of Panipat between the Marathas and the King of Afghanistan. The film also featured Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. She will be next seen Luka Chhupi 2 and Mimi.