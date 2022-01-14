Kriti Sanon Has Best Compliment for Samantha Akkineni's Fiery Dance in Pushpa Song 'Oo Antava'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wowed audiences with her fiery performance in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. The song titled Oo Antava drew a huge amount of attention from the audience. Samantha’s daring career move was lauded by celebrities as well.

Samantha received a heartfelt message from the Mimi actress, who took to Instagram to express her appreciation. She wrote, “Love this song !!! @samantharuthprabhuoffl you are on fire girl !!”

Samantha recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of her special number, which helps fans know what it takes to create a song like this. The actress even thanked Allu Arun, the film’s lead actor, for the song. Samantha stated that she was hesitant to do the number, but Allu Arjun’s motivation compelled her to seize this opportunity. She was reported to have said, “There were many inhibitions. I was not ready as I feared how the song would turn out to be. But, Allu Arjun, sat down and convinced me. Without his encouragement, I would not have accepted to do Oo Antava.” She further added, “Now that this song has become viral all over the country, I have to thank Allu Arjun.”

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and Samantha have earlier shared the screen in Trivikram Srinivas directorial successful movie S/O Satyamurthy earlier.

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next share screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Financed by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio, the film is likely to release by February this year.

