Kriti Sanon Has the Most Adorable Birthday Wish for Sister Nupur

On Sunday, actress Kriti Sanon wished her sister Nupur happy birthday. Taking to her Instagram, she posted a fan-made video which had adorable pictures of the sister, also including unseen snaps of them as kids.

Kriti also wrote an elaborate post with the post wishing her baby sister and said, ‘"Happiest birthday Nupsuuu! I love you beyond words... You're my friend, my favorite entertainer, my buddy, my bro, my child and sometimes I can judge people better kinda mummy too! I'll always be protective about you no matter how grown up you become. I wish you all the happiness in the world. Filhall, enjoy this journey. May you get everything you've been praying for and more. May this year be dreamlike and the best you've had till now. Keep smiling my baby! Had to post this fan made video.. It's perfect (sic)!"

Apart from winning hearts with her song covers, Nupur is also an aspiring actress and is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut by enrolling herself in various acting workshops with Mukesh Chhabra, Prashant Singh and Abhishek Panday. She is also hitting the gym regularly to be in shape.

Nupur recently made her screen debut with the music video of B Praak’s song Filhaal, where she featured with Akshay Kumar. The song garnered her quite some praise and attention.

Kriti Sanon recently starred in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, costarring Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, and recevied a lukewarm response among the fans and critics alike. The movie has earned Rs 26.37 crore after nine days of its release.

