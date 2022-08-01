Kriti Sanon Hits 50 Million Followers On Instagram, Sends Her Love to Fans; Watch

Actress Kriti Sanon has carved out a name for herself in Bollywood with hits like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Mimi. The actress, who is loved by fans and cinephiles alike for her versatility, has achieved yet another feat as she finally hit the 50 million followers mark on Instagram, making her space among celebs like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

On the joyous occasion, Kriti shared a heartfelt video giving a shoutout to her fans and thanking them for their love and support. The video snippet showed several glimpses and scenes of her performances in several critically acclaimed films of her career like Heropanti, Raabta, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and many more. Not only that, the video also consisted of some rare behind the scenes footage from her YouTube channel and her day to day life. She wrote in the caption, “As Mimi says “Fan following hai meri yahan par haan!” 50 MILLION Love and counting. Love you guys #50milliononInsta.”

Several fans of the much acclaimed actress took to the comment section to congratulate her on this achievement. One of the fans wrote, “Congratulations on reaching 50 million fam”, another fan commented, “Congratulations! You deserve it.”

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon is all set to join Shahid Kapoor and Dinesh Vijan for the first time to work on a unique love story. Expected to hit the silver screen by the end of 2022, a source close to the development has disclosed that the Mimi actress has been finalized to play the female lead.

The source told PinkVilla,”It’s a unique love story that called for a fresh casting, and that’s when the team unanimously decided on bringing Shahid and Kriti together for the first time. The duo is all excited to commence the journey on this film from October/November this year. Some script reading sessions and workshops will start in September. The talented duo will make for a great on-screen pair.”

The movie will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi and multiple European countries over a span of 4 to 5 months. Expected to be the biggest love story that Maddock Films has ever produced, the ambitious project would be helmed by a new director. Previously Kriti has worked with Dinesh Vijan for six of the films that includes Raabta, Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, Mimi, Hum Do Hamare Do and Bhediya. The actress is currently busy shooting for Shehzaada opposite Kartik Aaryan.

