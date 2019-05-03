Take the pledge to vote

Kriti Sanon Holidays with Her Girl Gang in Goa, Posts Fun Poolside Pics

Kriti Sanon is enjoying a much-needed chill time with her BFFs in Goa.

Trending Desk

May 3, 2019
Kriti Sanon Holidays with Her Girl Gang in Goa, Posts Fun Poolside Pics
After the success of her last release Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon is enjoying a much-needed holiday with two of her closest friends in Goa. The actress shared photos from her Goa vacation on her Instagram account, evidently having a fun time on the beach vacay.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress captioned the photos, "A much needed chilling time with my favourite girlsss! Why didn't we ever do this before?"



Kriti's Goa pictures are full of brightly coloured clothes and happy smiles. The actress posted another bunch of photos from the seaside.



Romantic comedy Luka Chuppi was released in the first week of March, and had Kartik Aaryan playing the male lead opposite Kriti. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also starred actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Vinay Pathak. The movie, based in Gwalior, was about a television reporter in Mathura who falls in love with a beautiful and educated headstrong woman. When the TV reporter Guddu proposed to the girl (Kriti Sanon) for marriage, she opted for a live-in relationship. The movie depicts the chaos and confusion combined with the couple's romance and comedy.

While Kriti is busy enjoying a vacation with her gal pals, she has several projects lined up for upcoming release. She will be soon seen in movies like Panipat and Housefull 4. She even starred in a item song in the recently released Kalank.

