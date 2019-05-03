English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kriti Sanon Holidays with Her Girl Gang in Goa, Posts Fun Poolside Pics
Kriti Sanon is enjoying a much-needed chill time with her BFFs in Goa.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
After the success of her last release Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon is enjoying a much-needed holiday with two of her closest friends in Goa. The actress shared photos from her Goa vacation on her Instagram account, evidently having a fun time on the beach vacay.
The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress captioned the photos, "A much needed chilling time with my favourite girlsss! Why didn't we ever do this before?"
Kriti's Goa pictures are full of brightly coloured clothes and happy smiles. The actress posted another bunch of photos from the seaside.
Romantic comedy Luka Chuppi was released in the first week of March, and had Kartik Aaryan playing the male lead opposite Kriti. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also starred actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Vinay Pathak. The movie, based in Gwalior, was about a television reporter in Mathura who falls in love with a beautiful and educated headstrong woman. When the TV reporter Guddu proposed to the girl (Kriti Sanon) for marriage, she opted for a live-in relationship. The movie depicts the chaos and confusion combined with the couple's romance and comedy.
While Kriti is busy enjoying a vacation with her gal pals, she has several projects lined up for upcoming release. She will be soon seen in movies like Panipat and Housefull 4. She even starred in a item song in the recently released Kalank.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress captioned the photos, "A much needed chilling time with my favourite girlsss! Why didn't we ever do this before?"
Kriti's Goa pictures are full of brightly coloured clothes and happy smiles. The actress posted another bunch of photos from the seaside.
Romantic comedy Luka Chuppi was released in the first week of March, and had Kartik Aaryan playing the male lead opposite Kriti. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also starred actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Vinay Pathak. The movie, based in Gwalior, was about a television reporter in Mathura who falls in love with a beautiful and educated headstrong woman. When the TV reporter Guddu proposed to the girl (Kriti Sanon) for marriage, she opted for a live-in relationship. The movie depicts the chaos and confusion combined with the couple's romance and comedy.
While Kriti is busy enjoying a vacation with her gal pals, she has several projects lined up for upcoming release. She will be soon seen in movies like Panipat and Housefull 4. She even starred in a item song in the recently released Kalank.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra is a Cute Bridesmaid With Floral Headband at Sophie Turner's Wedding, Watch Video
- Tata Tiago, Tigor XZ+ variants Get Apple CarPlay Compatibility
- When Sanya Malhotra was Called Out on Instagram for Wearing Fake Fashion
- Swami Nithyananda and Dr Strange Battle it Out in the Desi Version of Avengers: Endgame
- Blake Lively Suprises Everyone With Her Baby Bump at Detective Pikachu Premiere
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results