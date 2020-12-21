Kriti Sanon is Back in Action After Testing Negative for Covid-19, Gets Clicked in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday as she announced the same on her social media handle. The actress took to Twitter to share the news with her fans and wrote, “Happy to inform everyone that I have finally tested Negative for COVID-19 .” In her tweet, she expressed her gratitude to BMC officials, Assistant commissioner, Mr Vishwas Mote and her doctors for all the help and assistance. She also thanked everyone for all the warm wishes and love.

Happy to inform everyone that i have finally tested Negative for COVID-19 @mybmc officials, respected Assistant commissioner @mybmcwardKW Mr. Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help & assistance.🙏🏻And thank you all for the warm wishes and the love❤️❤️— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) December 19, 2020

As soon as she dropped the news, Abhishek Bachhan commented ‘Wonderful’ on her post. On December 9, Kriti announced that she is tested COVID positive through an Instagram post. In her note, she shared that she was feeling fine and have quarantined herself as per BMC and her doctor's advice. She also informed that she will ride the tide, rest it out and resume work soon. As she shared the post, many Bollywood celebs sent her warm wishes and get well soon texts in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Kriti has been quite active on social media and kept treating her fans with her stunning pictures. A week ago, she shared some breath-taking pictures of her leaving everyone awestruck. She wrote, “She’s both fragile and strong... So handle with care...Or she’ll kick your ass!” In the picture, the beautiful actress looks amazing as she posed for the shutter box in a multicoloured outfit.

Her picture grabbed attention as actress Patralekha commented, “So hot.” Kriti’s sister Nupur also mentioned, “Oh-K then!”

On Sunday, the actress was spotted stepping out of her house as she got clicked in casual attire. She even waved to the paparazzi and greeted them with a smile.

The actress has been flaunting her poetry skills during the pandemic. She recently posted a sizzling picture of herself along with some poetic lines, which read, "I wanna open every knot, “Of who i “should” be...So I can elongate the rope….Fly up higher...And discover who i “could” be.”