Kriti Sanon Joins Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer Pati, Patni Aur Woh in Cameo Role
After Kartik Aaryan teased fans with a photo of a new actress joining the shoot of Pati, Patni aur Woh, it is said that it was his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon who shot for the film.
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati, Patni Aur Woh gets a new addition in their team and it is none other than Kriti Sanon. A lot of hype has already built around the film since its shooting began.
Kriti was seen leaving for Lucknow where the rest of the cast is already shooting. As per reports, she was there for a day to shoot her part, and returned to Mumbai the following day.
On Tuesday, Kartik took to Instagram to post a picture with a mystery lady, asking everyone to guess who was playing "HideNSeek" in the film set with Chintu Tyagi, his character in the film. Kartik captioned the photo as, "Aaj shoot karne ek special mehmaan aayi hain!! Guess who is here to play HideNSeek with #ChintuTyagi #PatiPatniAurWoh."
Co-star Ananya Panday played along in the game and commented, "I wasn't there on the set so u shot with someone else dildaar #Pati hai aap."
Ever since Kartik's first look from the film was released, it set the social media abuzz. Kartik, who is known for his spiked hairstyle, will be seen in a well-oiled, combed hair look. His character also sports a moustache.
The film is a remake of the 1978 classic which went by the same name and starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta. The remake is being directed by Mudassar Aziz, and is produced by Juno Chopra and Bhushan Kumar. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, although his character hasn't been revealed yet. Pati, Patni aur Woh is scheduled to release on December 6, 2019.
