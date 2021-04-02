Kriti Sanon Jokingly Pushes Varun Dhawan in the River, the Latter Loses Balance

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are currently enjoying their stay in Arunachal Pradesh. They arrived in the hill state in March for the shoot of the movie Bhediya. Both the actors are enjoying the lovely weather of the northeastern state and also sharing a lot of videos from their stay.

In one of the latest clips which have since gone viral on social media, Kriti is seen pretending to be pushing Varun in the river. Varun almost loses balance but Kriti holds him back. The actress clearly found it funny, we are not sure about Varun though. A camera then becomes visible shooting the entire scene.

Both Varun and Kriti recently celebrated Holi in Hapoli village of Arunachal Pradesh. Varun, Kriti along with their director Amar Kaushik, and other crew members of Bhediya were seen enjoying a bonfire in a video clip shared by one of Kriti’s fan accounts. In some of the other videos shared online, Kriti was seen dancing on popular tracks like Shaitan Ka Saala from Housefull 4 and Hookah Bar from Khiladi 786.

Varun had also recently shared a video from Arunachal where he is seen running fast and hard. Along with Varun, we can see his fitness trainer Devrath Vijay in the video. Varun had captioned the post with a simple “back to running”.

In the video, we can hear one of the most popular soundtracks of the 90s Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar from the Aamir Khan movie Jo jeeta Wahi Sikandar.

Meanwhile, Bhediya will release next year in April and the movie is being produced by Dinesh Vijan.